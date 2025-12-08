WORLD
Eight Matisse engravings among 13 artworks stolen in Sao Paulo library heist
One of the robbers held a security guard and several visitors hostage during the theft, police say.
A Brazilian police patrol stands in front of the Mario de Andrade Public Library in downtown Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 7, 2025. / AFP
December 8, 2025

Thirteen artworks, including eight engravings by the renowned French artist Henri Matisse, were stolen during a robbery at a library in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Two armed men entered the Mario de Andrade Library and stole the pieces on Sunday, the Sao Paulo state government confirmed to ABC News.

One of the robbers held a security guard and several visitors hostage during the heist, the Brazilian Military Police told the news outlet.

The governor's office said the suspects remain at large and were last seen fleeing toward Anhangabau Metro Station.

Police said a team of investigators is on the scene and will review security camera footage.

The value of the stolen works is not currently known.

