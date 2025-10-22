The Louvre Museum reopened to visitors on Wednesday, three days after a daring daylight robbery stripped its royal jewellery collection of eight priceless pieces worth an estimated €88 million ($102 million).

Visitors began entering the world’s most-visited museum at its usual opening time of 9 am (0700 GMT), though the Apollo Gallery, where the theft took place, remains closed as investigators comb the scene for evidence.

The heist unfolded shortly after the museum opened on Sunday, when thieves believed to be part of an organised crime group allegedly used a ladder mounted on a truck to gain access.

In their escape, they reportedly dropped a diamond-studded crown but made off with treasures including an emerald-and-diamond necklace gifted by Napoleon I to Empress Marie-Louise and a diadem once owned by Empress Eugénie, adorned with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

Investigation intensifies

Paris prosecutors described the losses as “unparalleled,” both in monetary terms and for the blow to France’s cultural heritage.