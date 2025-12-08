MIDDLE EAST
'EU stands with Syria, supporting a peaceful, Syrian-led process focused on justice, reconciliation and the rights of all Syrians,' the European Council chief said.
EU reiterates support for Syria on first anniversary of Assad’s ouster / Reuters
December 8, 2025

European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday reiterated the bloc's support for Syria, as the country marked the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime.

"A year after the fall of the Assad regime, Syrians are taking steps toward a more stable and inclusive future. The EU stands with Syria, supporting a peaceful, Syrian-led process focused on justice, reconciliation and the rights of all Syrians," Costa wrote on X.

He reaffirmed the bloc’s commitment to political dialogue, urgent humanitarian support and Syria’s recovery and reconstruction.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Ba’ath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa's new transitional administration was formed in January.

