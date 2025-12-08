Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has vowed that his country is entering a new phase of reconstruction “worthy of its present and its past,” marking the first anniversary of the fall of Bashar al Assad’s regime, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has reported.

In a speech after performing the dawn prayer at the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus on Monday, al Sharaa, wearing a military uniform, told Syrians: “No one, no matter how great, will stand in our way. No obstacle will stop us, and together we will face every challenge, God willing.”

“From its north to its south, and from its east to its west, God willing, we will restore Syria strong again with a rebuilding worthy of its present and its past – a rebuilding worthy of Syria’s ancient heritage,” he added.

The next phase will be grounded in “supporting the vulnerable and ensuring justice among people,” the president went on to say.

According to SANA, al Sharaa placed a piece of the Kaaba’s cloth, presented to him by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, inside the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus.

Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963. Al Sharaa’s new transitional administration was formed in January.

Toward a better future

Syrians are marking the first anniversary of the fall of the 61-year Baath regime with celebrations and renewed optimism that their country is transforming into a free, secure nation.