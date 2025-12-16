Venezuela’s government has sharply rejected the EU’s renewal of sanctions and what it described as unilateral coercive measures against the country.

The Foreign Ministry described the measures in a statement issued on Monday as "illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to international law," linking the Brussels' decision to an "erratic foreign policy."

"The leaders of that bloc have unfortunately chosen to accelerate their own political decline by insisting on a line of sterile hostility against Venezuela," the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in the statement.

Caracas' reaction comes after EU foreign ministers, who met in Brussels on Monday, approved extending sanctions against Venezuela for another year.

The measures target 69 individuals from Maduro’s inner circle, keeping them on the bloc's blacklist until January 10 2027.

Brussels justified the renewal “in view of the persistent actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, as well as the ongoing human rights violations and repression of civil society and the democratic opposition.”