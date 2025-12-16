WORLD
2 min read
Venezuela condemns EU sanctions renewal as 'illegal' and 'hostile'
Caracas criticised the EU after it extended sanctions on 69 Venezuelan officials, as the bloc linked the decision to democracy and rule of law issues.
Venezuela condemns EU sanctions renewal as 'illegal' and 'hostile'
Maduro’s government rejected the renewed EU sanctions as illegal and politically motivated. [File photo] / AP
December 16, 2025

Venezuela’s government has sharply rejected the EU’s renewal of sanctions and what it described as unilateral coercive measures against the country.

The Foreign Ministry described the measures in a statement issued on Monday as "illegitimate, illegal, and contrary to international law," linking the Brussels' decision to an "erratic foreign policy."

"The leaders of that bloc have unfortunately chosen to accelerate their own political decline by insisting on a line of sterile hostility against Venezuela," the government of President Nicolas Maduro said in the statement.

Caracas' reaction comes after EU foreign ministers, who met in Brussels on Monday, approved extending sanctions against Venezuela for another year.

The measures target 69 individuals from Maduro’s inner circle, keeping them on the bloc's blacklist until January 10 2027.

Brussels justified the renewal “in view of the persistent actions that undermine democracy and the rule of law, as well as the ongoing human rights violations and repression of civil society and the democratic opposition.”

RelatedTRT World - EU adds seven top Venezuelan officials to sanction list
RECOMMENDED

‘Internal repression’

The sanctions regime, first approved in November 2017, includes a travel ban preventing sanctioned individuals — who include high-ranking officials such as Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and Executive Vice President Delcy Rodriguez — from entering EU territory.

It also includes the freezing of their assets and accounts held in Europe, a prohibition on the sanctioned parties from receiving funds or economic resources from EU territory and an embargo on arms and equipment that could be used for "internal repression."

The bloc reiterated its position that the lifting of sanctions depends on tangible progress in human rights and the rule of law in Venezuela.

"The EU has not taken any measures that could harm the Venezuelan people or the economy. The responsibility for ending the crisis in Venezuela lies with its authorities," the EU foreign ministers said.

The EU's decision arrives amid a recent military escalation by the US in the Caribbean.

RelatedTRT World - France urges more EU sanctions on Venezuela
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group