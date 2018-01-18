The EU agreed to add Venezuela's interior minister and six other senior officials to its sanctions blacklist on Thursday, European sources said, the first time the bloc has targeted individual members of President Nicolas Maduro's regime.

The head of the Venezuelan Supreme Court and the chief of the intelligence agency are also blacklisted, diplomatic sources said, making them subject to asset freezes and travel bans.

The European Union has voiced serious concerns about rights abuses in Venezuela, where protests against Maduro last year turned violent and economic collapse has led to dire shortages of food and medicine.

Last week four people were killed in violence linked to food looting, bringing to six the number of deaths tied to desperate shortages in the oil-rich but crisis-riven country since December.

Ambassadors from the 28 EU member states on Thursday "agreed on new listings ... in view of the situation in Venezuela", an EU official said.

Diplomatic sources said the seven include Interior Minister Nestor Reverol, Supreme Court president Maikel Moreno, intelligence chief Gustavo Gonzalez Lopez and the number two of Maduro's ruling socialist party, Diosdado Cabello.

European Commission spokeswoman Catherine Ray refused to comment on Thursday's decision, which is set to be formally approved by member states' foreign ministers when they meet on Monday.