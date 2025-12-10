US President Donald Trump has defended his economic record, claiming his policies are driving down prices and raising wages while accusing Democrats of exaggerating affordability concerns.

"We’re bringing those prices down rapidly — lower prices, bigger paycheques," Trump said on Tuesday in Pennsylvania during remarks focused on the economy, insisting that inflation is being "crushed" under his leadership and that Americans are "getting much higher wages."

"But they have a new word. They always have a hoax. The new word is 'affordability'," he said.

"Prices are coming down. Their prices — it’s a hoax."

Trump added that oil and fuel production is at "the greatest amount… than ever before", which he argued is pushing down prices across the economy.

He also claimed that "rent prices are down" and dairy prices "are coming down very strongly," and said the price of Thanksgiving turkeys dropped "33 percent compared to the Biden era."