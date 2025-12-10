BIZTECH
2 min read
Trump hails economic record, dismisses affordability concerns as Democratic 'hoax'
US president claims prices are falling and wages rising, saying tariffs are fuelling industrial growth and critics are misleading the public.
Trump hails economic record, dismisses affordability concerns as Democratic 'hoax'
In Pennsylvania speech, Trump says inflation is 'crushed' and accuses Democrats of fabricating affordability concerns / AP
December 10, 2025

US President Donald Trump has defended his economic record, claiming his policies are driving down prices and raising wages while accusing Democrats of exaggerating affordability concerns.

"We’re bringing those prices down rapidly — lower prices, bigger paycheques," Trump said on Tuesday in Pennsylvania during remarks focused on the economy, insisting that inflation is being "crushed" under his leadership and that Americans are "getting much higher wages."

"But they have a new word. They always have a hoax. The new word is 'affordability'," he said.

"Prices are coming down. Their prices — it’s a hoax."

Trump added that oil and fuel production is at "the greatest amount… than ever before", which he argued is pushing down prices across the economy.

He also claimed that "rent prices are down" and dairy prices "are coming down very strongly," and said the price of Thanksgiving turkeys dropped "33 percent compared to the Biden era."

RelatedTRT World - US economy contracts in three months of Trump presidency
RECOMMENDED

'My favourite word is tariff'

During the speech — the first in a planned series of domestic trips focused on the economy — Trump highlighted his initiative to eliminate taxes on tips and overtime, calling it a major boost for working families.

He also touted his tariff policy, claiming it had brought "hundreds of billions" of dollars into the US and spurred new manufacturing investment.

"My favourite word is 'tariff,'" he said, arguing the duties have drawn companies back to the US.

"Tariffs are bringing us hundreds of billions of dollars… steel companies are coming to Pennsylvania now because they don’t want to pay 25 percent, 50 percent, 100 percent tariffs."

Trump also attacked former President Joe Biden’s appointees to the Federal Reserve, suggesting governors appointed under Biden may be "not authorised to be there," reiterating his claim about Biden’s use of an "autopen."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints