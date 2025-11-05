WAR ON GAZA
Over 25,000 sign UK petition demanding Israel’s ban from international football over Gaza war
The petition, launched by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and delivered to the Football Association at Wembley, urges the FA to cancel Aston Villa’s Europa League match against Maccabi Tel Aviv and bar Israel from global competitions.
Citizens display the Palestinian flag before the UEFA Europa League Group football match between Bodoe/Glimt and Maccabi Tel Aviv, in January, 2025. / AFP
November 5, 2025

Tens of thousands of signatures have been collected in England for a petition demanding that Israel be banned from international football over its actions in Gaza and calling for the cancellation of a match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The petition, launched by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in the UK and signed by 25,000 people, was delivered to the Football Association at Wembley Stadium by the platform's director, Lewis Backon.

Backon said outside Wembley Stadium that teams from a state responsible for genocide and apartheid should not be playing in international football competitions.

Aston Villa will face Maccabi Tel Aviv at home in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

West Midlands Police had classified the match as "high risk" based on current intelligence and past incidents, while the Safety Advisory Group, comprised of police, the municipality and security experts, had announced that away fans would not be allowed into the stadium.

