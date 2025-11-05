Tens of thousands of signatures have been collected in England for a petition demanding that Israel be banned from international football over its actions in Gaza and calling for the cancellation of a match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The petition, launched by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in the UK and signed by 25,000 people, was delivered to the Football Association at Wembley Stadium by the platform's director, Lewis Backon.

Backon said outside Wembley Stadium that teams from a state responsible for genocide and apartheid should not be playing in international football competitions.