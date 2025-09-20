Israel may be at risk of suspension from European football competitions following mounting pressure on UEFA, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, UEFA's executive committee is expected to discuss the issue as early as next week, with potential consequences including Israel's national team being removed from European qualifiers and clubs like Maccabi Tel Aviv barred from the Europa League.

Pressure on UEFA has reportedly increased after Israel's recent strike in Qatar, one of UEFA's key financial backers.

Related TRT World - Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza

The development comes in the wake of an incident last month when UEFA displayed a banner reading "stop killing children, stop killing civilians" at the Super Cup final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.