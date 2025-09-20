WORLD
Israel faces possible expulsion from UEFA competitions: report
Israeli officials say they fear the country is "a step away from being in Russia's situation".
Celtic fans display a banner reading "Show Israel the red card" during their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich at Celtic Park, Feb. 12, 2025. / Reuters
11 hours ago

Israel may be at risk of suspension from European football competitions following mounting pressure on UEFA, Israel's Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

According to the outlet, UEFA's executive committee is expected to discuss the issue as early as next week, with potential consequences including Israel's national team being removed from European qualifiers and clubs like Maccabi Tel Aviv barred from the Europa League.

Pressure on UEFA has reportedly increased after Israel's recent strike in Qatar, one of UEFA's key financial backers.

The development comes in the wake of an incident last month when UEFA displayed a banner reading "stop killing children, stop killing civilians" at the Super Cup final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin, who approved the banner, later said he did not want to punish athletes for the actions of governments but acknowledged the growing public pressure.

Israeli officials told Channel 12 they fear the country is "a step away from being in Russia's situation" following Moscow's suspension from international football in 2022.

It added that Israeli representatives are lobbying to block the move ahead of next week's UEFA meeting.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
