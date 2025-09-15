Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Monday for Israel to be barred from international sport over its brutal war on Gaza, after pro-Palestinian protesters forced one of the biggest cycling races to be abandoned.

Sanchez expressed "deep admiration" for thousands of protesters who forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta e Espana on Sunday and said Israel should be penalised just as Russia was over the Ukraine war.

Israel, which had a team in the race, condemned his comments.

"Our position is clear and categorical: as long as the barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," said Sanchez, who has become one of Europe's fiercest critics of Israel's atrocities in Gaza, where the UN says Palestinians face Israeli-enforced starvation.

"Sports organisations should ask themselves whether it's ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally," said Sanchez.

"Why was Russia expelled after invading Ukraine, yet Israel faces no expulsion after invading Gaza?"

Protest against Israeli team