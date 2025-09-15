Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called on Monday for Israel to be barred from international sport over its brutal war on Gaza, after pro-Palestinian protesters forced one of the biggest cycling races to be abandoned.
Sanchez expressed "deep admiration" for thousands of protesters who forced the halt of the final stage of the Vuelta e Espana on Sunday and said Israel should be penalised just as Russia was over the Ukraine war.
Israel, which had a team in the race, condemned his comments.
"Our position is clear and categorical: as long as the barbarity continues, neither Russia nor Israel should participate in any international competition," said Sanchez, who has become one of Europe's fiercest critics of Israel's atrocities in Gaza, where the UN says Palestinians face Israeli-enforced starvation.
"Sports organisations should ask themselves whether it's ethical for Israel to continue competing internationally," said Sanchez.
"Why was Russia expelled after invading Ukraine, yet Israel faces no expulsion after invading Gaza?"
Protest against Israeli team
Around 100,000 protesters gathered for Sunday's final stage of the Vuelta, which was cut short around 60 kilometres from the finish in central Madrid. There were some clashes with the police.
Protesters denounced the participation of the Israel-Premier Tech team in one of the top three races in the international cycling calendar.
The team, privately owned by Israeli-Canadian property developer Sylvan Adams, has been hailed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for defying the repeated protests.
On Sunday, protesters pushed over barriers and stood in the road where cyclists were due to pass. Police initially intervened at one point on the route, but ultimately allowed protesters to occupy the road peacefully.
The 2026 Tour de France is also due to start in Barcelona, leading to questions about whether this could be changed.
"I don't want to speculate about the possibility," said Guillen. "Barcelona will have the Tour de France, but it's obvious that since this Vuelta, international organisations will have to make decisions."