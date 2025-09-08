Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday announced nine new measures aimed at stopping the “genocide in Gaza.”

“What Israel is doing is not defending itself, it is exterminating a defenceless population,” Sanchez said in a televised address.

He said that although Spain has de facto been applying an export ban on weapons to Israel since 2023, the government will now urgently legislate a “permanent” ban.

Madrid will also prohibit ships transporting fuel to Israeli forces from using Spanish ports. Aircraft carrying defence material will be banned from Spanish airspace.

Sanchez added that people “directly involved in the genocide, violating human rights and war crimes in Gaza” will be prohibited from entering Spain.