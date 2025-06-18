ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Israel expects US to enter fray as it bombs Iran — Israeli media
Israeli official, quoted by local media, says strikes alone can't cripple Iran's Fordow nuclear site, with Channel 13 hinting Trump's shift may signal US entry into war.
US has deployed B-52 bombers to the Middle East amid escalating tensions with Iran. / Reuters
June 18, 2025

Israel is expecting the US to join its ongoing unprecedented attacks on Iran, Israeli media has reported.

A senior unnamed Israeli official said assessments in Tel Aviv indicate that US President Donald Trump is expected to approve the involvement of American forces in the strikes on Iran, said Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"Trump would want to be remembered as someone who took part, not someone who stood by," he added.

The official said that "without the US, we can only inflict limited damage on the Fordow nuclear facility."

Israel's Channel 13 noted that changes in Trump's stance could signal his intent to join the campaign.

It also reported that Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, one of its most fortified and significant sites.

Fordow is on the Israeli army's target list and Israel will decide when to strike, officials said.

They acknowledged, however, that the quality of the attack will be lower if the US does not join in.

Netanyahu's incitement for US role

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz addressed the matter on Tuesday during a security assessment, noting ongoing direct communication between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer on one side and Trump on the other.

The Israel Hayom daily emphasised the importance of US participation in the conflict, noting that "Israel has targeted most Iranian nuclear sites except the most critical, Fordow, which is buried inside a mountain 295 feet deep."

It added that only the US possesses the B-2 bomber capable of penetrating and destroying such deeply buried targets.

The B-2 is a long-range, multi-role bomber capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear weapons.

In the same context, Netanyahu said later that "the threat we face now is Iran. It’s either us or them."

"We're going to see a different Middle East, a reality we haven’t seen until now," he added.

Regional tensions have escalated since Friday, when Israel launched coordinated air strikes on multiple sites across Iran, including civilian, military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Iran said at least 224 people have been killed and over 1,400 wounded in the Israeli assault.

Israeli authorities said that at least 24 people have been killed and hundreds injured in Iranian missile attacks since then.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
