Israel is expecting the US to join its ongoing unprecedented attacks on Iran, Israeli media has reported.

A senior unnamed Israeli official said assessments in Tel Aviv indicate that US President Donald Trump is expected to approve the involvement of American forces in the strikes on Iran, said Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

"Trump would want to be remembered as someone who took part, not someone who stood by," he added.

The official said that "without the US, we can only inflict limited damage on the Fordow nuclear facility."

Israel's Channel 13 noted that changes in Trump's stance could signal his intent to join the campaign.

It also reported that Israel is preparing for a potential strike on Iran's Fordow nuclear facility, one of its most fortified and significant sites.

Fordow is on the Israeli army's target list and Israel will decide when to strike, officials said.

They acknowledged, however, that the quality of the attack will be lower if the US does not join in.

Netanyahu's incitement for US role