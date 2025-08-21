POLITICS
Decree sets 210-member People's Assembly, with two-thirds elected and one-third appointed by president.
August 21, 2025

Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has issued a decree approving a temporary electoral system for the country’s People’s Assembly, setting in motion the process for electing a new parliament under Syria’s transitional administration.

"President of the Syrian Arab Republic, Ahmed al-Sharaa, issued on Wednesday decree No. (143) of 2025, approving the temporary electoral system for the Syrian People’s Assembly," the state news agency SANA reported.

The decree stipulates that the People’s Assembly will have 210 members, with two-thirds elected by electoral bodies formed in governorate constituencies based on demographic and administrative distribution, while the remaining one-third will be appointed directly by the president.

It outlines conditions for the electoral process, requirements for membership in the assembly, the structure and responsibilities of electoral committees, and the criteria for joining electoral bodies.

It also regulates procedures for appeals and emphasises the independence and neutrality of committees, aiming to ensure transparency in the process.

At the end of July, al Sharaa received the final draft of the temporary electoral system, paving the way for Wednesday’s decree.

Meanwhile, Mohammad al-Ahmad, head of the Supreme Committee for the People’s Assembly Elections, announced that Syria’s constituencies have been divided into 62 districts.

"The constituencies have been divided into 62 districts where the nomination and election process will take place," he said.

"The committee will begin practical procedures on Thursday and will start receiving proposals for the membership of electoral bodies in the newly divided districts, leading up to the election, vote counting, and announcement of results."

