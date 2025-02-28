A US jury has found an Illinois landlord guilty of murder and hate crime charges for a brutal 2023 attack on a Palestinian American family that killed a 6-year-old.

Joseph Czuba, 73, was charged in the fatal stabbing of Wadee Alfayoumi and the wounding of his mother, Hanan Shaheen on October 14, 2023 in Plainfield, about 64 kilometres from Chicago.

Authorities alleged the family — who were renting rooms in Czuba's house — was targeted because of their Islamic faith and as a response to Israel's genocide in besieged Gaza.

Jurors deliberated on Thursday less than 90 minutes over the crime that renewed fears of anti-Muslim discrimination in the Chicago area's large and established Palestinian community.

"I don't know if I should be pleased or upset, if I should be crying or laughing," Wadee's father, Odai Alfayoumi, said at a news conference, speaking in Arabic. "People are telling me to smile. Maybe if I were one of you, I would be smiling, but I'm the father of the child and I've lost the child. And I feel like this decision came a little too late."

Ben Crump, the national civil rights attorney representing Shaheen, released a statement calling the verdict a "measure of justice."

"Wadee was an innocent six-year-old child whose life was stolen in an act of unimaginable violence fuelled by hatred," the statement added. "While we are relieved that his killer has been held accountable, we must continue to stand against the rising tide of hate that led to this senseless act. We must honor Wadee's memory by continuing to fight against hate in all its forms and working toward a future where every child is safe, valued, and free from violence."

Crump asked that the media continue respecting Shaheen's privacy as she honors her son's memory.

Testimonies

The trial featured detailed testimony from police officers, medical workers, Czuba's ex-wife and Shaheen, who described how Czuba attacked her with a knife before going after her son in a different room.

"If it wasn't enough that this defendant killed that little boy, he left the knife in the little boy's body," Michael Fitzgerald, a Will County assistant state's attorney, told jurors during opening statements.

Czuba had pleaded not guilty. He faced murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and hate crime charges in an eight-count indictment.

According to the Will County Circuit Clerk's office, Czuba is scheduled for sentencing on May 2.

Defence attorneys insisted pieces of evidence tying Czuba to the crimes were missing.