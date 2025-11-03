Israeli soldiers convicted of torturing and sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee at the notorious Sde Teiman torture site have publicly defended their crime and demanded gratitude for their actions.

The soldiers, who wore black masks to conceal their identities, made their remarks during a press conference held outside the Supreme Court in West Jerusalem on Monday.

"I stand here today because I am tired of silence. Instead of appreciation, we received accusations — instead of thanks, there was silence," Israeli Channel 7 quoted one of the accused soldiers, who was identified by the initial "A".

"We were not allowed to respond or explain; we were given a show trial before cameras, and you had already decided who was guilty."

Boasting about his actions, he said, "We will not remain silent. We will keep fighting for justice and for our families. Maybe you tried to break us, but you forgot that we are the strength of a hundred men."

The case dates back to July 2024, when Israeli soldiers tortured a Palestinian prisoner from besieged Gaza inside Sde Teiman in southern Israel.

Five reservists have been formally charged since the video was leaked. Among the charges they faced was using a "sharp object" to stab detainee near the rectum.

Video showing rape and torture

On Monday, a Tel Aviv court extended the detention of former military prosecutor Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi for three days after she authorised the release of the video showing the rape and torture, sparking global outrage.

Tomer-Yerushalmi resigned on Friday, saying she allowed the publication of the footage "to counter false propaganda against law enforcement agencies in the army."

The Israeli daily Haaretz reported that Israel released the assaulted detainee in October and returned him to Gaza, though no confirmation has been made by Hamas or Palestinian prisoner institutions.

There are currently over 10,000 Palestinians in Israeli prisons, including women and children, who face torture, starvation, and medical neglect, conditions that have caused numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations.

In October 2024, a UN commission found that thousands of Palestinian detainees were subjected to "widespread and systematic abuse" in Israeli military camps and detention facilities that amounted to a "war crime and crime against humanity of torture".