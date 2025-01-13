Yotam Vilk says the image of Israeli soldiers killing an unarmed Palestinian teenager in besieged Gazais seared in his mind.

An officer in the armoured corps, Vilk said the instructions were to shoot any unauthorised person who entered an Israeli-occupied buffer zone in Gaza. He saw at least 12 people killed, but it is the shooting of the teen that he can't shake.

"He died as part of a bigger story. As part of the policy of staying there and not seeing Palestinians as people," Vilk, 28, told The Associated Press.

Vilk is among a growing number of Israeli soldiers speaking out against the 15-month genocide and refusing to serve anymore, saying they saw or did things that crossed ethical lines.

While the movement is small — some 200 soldiers signed a letter saying they’d stop fighting if the government didn't secure a ceasefire — soldiers say it is the tip of the iceberg and they want others to come forward.

Their refusal comes at a time of mounting pressure on Israel to wind down the genocidal war. Ceasefire talks are under way, and both President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump have called for a deal by the January 20 inauguration. On Monday, Biden revealed that the truce and prisoner swap deal is on the brink.

Seven soldiers who've refused to continue fighting in Gaza spoke with AP, describing how Palestinians were indiscriminately killed and houses destroyed. Several said they were ordered to burn or demolish homes that posed no threat, and they saw soldiers loot and vandalise residences.

Soldiers are required to steer clear of politics, and they rarely speak out against the army. Divisions have grown as the genocide progresses, but most criticism has focused on the mounting number of soldiers killed and the failure to bring home hostages, not actions in Gaza.

International rights groups have accused Israel of war crimes and genocide in Gaza. The International Court of Justice is investigating genocide allegations filed by South Africa. The International Criminal Court is seeking the arrests of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The army told AP it condemns the refusal to serve and takes any call for refusal seriously, with each case examined individually. Soldiers can go to jail for refusing to serve, but none who signed the letter has been detained, according to those who organized the signatures.

Soldiers' reactions in Gaza

When Vilk entered Gaza in November 2023, he said, he thought the initial use of force might bring both sides to the table. But as Israel's genocide dragged on, he said he saw the value of human life disintegrate.

On the day the Palestinian teenager was killed last August, he said, Israeli troops shouted at him to stop and fired warning shots at his feet, but he kept moving. He said others were also killed walking into the buffer zone — the Netzarim Corridor, a road dividing northern and southern Gaza.

Vilk acknowledged it was hard to determine whether people were armed, but said he believes soldiers acted too quickly.

Some soldiers told AP it took time to digest what they saw in Gaza. Others said they became so enraged they decided they'd stop serving almost immediately.

Yuval Green, a 27-year-old medic, described abandoning his post last January after spending nearly two months in Gaza, unable to live with what he'd seen.

He said soldiers desecrated homes, using black markers meant for medical emergencies to scribble graffiti, and looted homes, looking for prayer beads to collect as souvenirs.