Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied armed groups to immediately allow civilians to leave Sudan's Al Fasher city as conditions in the North Darfur capital are deteriorating, with abuses against residents escalating.

“We urgently call on the RSF and allied armed groups to spare civilians and let them flee El Fasher,” Michel Olivier Lacharite, MSF head of emergencies, said in a statement published by the organisation on X on Sunday.

He also urged the members of the quad — the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt — to use their leverage "to stop the bloodbath” in the city.

The group said it is closely monitoring the situation and warned that the international community “cannot look away” as the humanitarian crisis deepens in Al Fasher.

International mediation efforts fail to end conflict

Tens of thousands of Sudanese civilians have fled towns and villages in a sprawling region east of Darfur, the United Nations said, just over a week after the paramilitary forces overran the city of Al Fasher.