The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 group have signed an agreement for the monitoring of a potential "permanent ceasefire", a step towards potentially ending the fighting in eastern DRC.

The agreement on Tuesday is a sign of progress in Qatar-mediated talks after the two sides missed an August 18 deadline to finalise a peace deal.

The DRC government spokesperson, Patrick Muyaya, confirmed the agreement had been signed.

Qatar has hosted multiple rounds of direct talks between the DRC government and M23, dating back to April, but these talks have so far focused largely on preconditions and confidence-building measures.

The ceasefire monitoring agreement was one of two key steps to complete before talks towards a comprehensive peace agreement could begin, the sources said.

Under the terms of the agreement, a ceasefire monitoring body will be formed featuring representatives of DRC, M23 and the 12-country International Conference on the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR), according to the copy seen by Reuters.

This body will be mandated to investigate reports of alleged ceasefire violations and is expected to meet within no more than seven days after its creation.

The second was a deal on a prisoner-of-war exchange that was signed in September, though the exchange itself has not happened.

M23 has not commented on the agreement yet.

UN mission

The UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, known as MONUSCO, will be an "additional participant" and will "provide logistical coordination".

M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa told Reuters earlier this month that he opposed any operational role for MONUSCO in ceasefire monitoring, describing it as a belligerent actor because its mandate includes supporting the DRC's army.