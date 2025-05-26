AFRICA
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
The police spokesperson said a comprehensive investigation, including detailed forensic analysis, is underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion.
Nigeria' s security forces in the northwest are also battling heavily armed bandit militias, as well as a 14-year-old extremist insurgency in the northeast and separatist tensions in the southeast. / Others
May 26, 2025

An explosion occurred near a military barracks in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the army announced Monday, as an intelligence source told AFP that the suspected attacker had died.

"Explosion At Bus Stop Opposite Mogadishu Cantonment Abuja. Situation Under Control. Details Later," said the Nigerian army in a post on X.

An intelligence source told AFP that the "explosive blew up the person in possession of the explosive" with one seriously injured person taken to Abuja's Defence medical hospital.

Pictures seen by AFP showed the bloodied body of man in a green-and-white shirt and black trousers lying on the ground.

Investigation commenced

Police spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said the explosion occurred around 2:50 pm (1350 GMT) and that explosive ordnance disposal unit officers were deployed to the scene.

"The affected area was swiftly cordoned off for analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents," she said in a statement, adding a male victim was rescued at the scene and taken to hospital, without giving more details.

"A comprehensive investigation has commenced, including detailed forensic analysis, to ascertain the exact cause and nature of the explosion," she said.

The barracks is located around five kilometres from the presidential villa, according to an AFP journalist.

SOURCE:AFP
