The Trump administration halted Harvard University’s ability to enrol international students, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

“I am writing to inform you that effective immediately, Harvard University’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification is revoked,” Noem said in a letter she shared on X on Thursday.

Noem said the Trump administration is holding Harvard accountable for “fostering violence, antisemitism, and coordinating with the Chinese Communist Party on its campus.”

“It is a privilege, not a right, for universities to enrol foreign students and benefit from their higher tuition payments to help pad their multibillion-dollar endowments. Harvard had plenty of opportunity to do the right thing. It refused.

“They have lost their Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification as a result of their failure to adhere to the law,” she wrote on X.

Related TRT Global - Trump admin terminates $60M in federal grants to Harvard



Harvard spokesperson Jason Newton called the government’s action “unlawful”.