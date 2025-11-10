EUROPE
2 min read
Hungary's Orban says has 'financial shield' agreement with Washington
Prime Minister Viktor Orban says he made an agreement with Trump on a financial shield in case there is an external attack on Hungary or its financial system.
Hungary's Orban says has 'financial shield' agreement with Washington
Hungary's economy has stagnated for the past three years following an inflationary surge after Russia's 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine / AP
November 10, 2025

Hungary has secured an agreement with Washington on a "financial shield" to protect its economy and public finances, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said after talks with US President Donald Trump.

Orban, a long-time Trump ally, met with the president at the White House on Friday to press for a reprieve from US sanctions on Russian oil and gas, securing a one-year exemption.

Hungary had also committed to buying US liquefied natural gas with contracts valued at some $600 million, a White House official said.

"I have also made an agreement with the US President on a financial shield," Orban told reporters aboard his flight back from the talks in a video published by news website index.hu on Sunday.

"Should there be any external attacks against Hungary or its financial system, the Americans gave their word that in such a case they would defend Hungary's financial stability."

'This should be forgotten'

RECOMMENDED

In power since 2010, Orban has become an increasingly vocal critic of the European Union, which has suspended billions of euros of funds for Hungary due to the nationalist leader's rule-of-law reforms.

Orban, who faces what political analysts say could be a closely-fought election next year, did not elaborate on what the agreement with Trump involved. However, he said it meant Hungary would have no financing problems.

"That Hungary or its currency could be attacked, or that the Hungarian budget could be put in difficult situation, or that the Hungarian economy could be suffocated from the financing side, this should be forgotten," Orban said.

Hungary's economy has stagnated for the past three years following an inflationary surge after Russia's 2022 invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, putting pressure on state finances.

However, the forint, which has weakened sharply since Orban took power in 2010, is leading gains among central European currencies this year, bolstered by the EU's highest benchmark interest rate.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout