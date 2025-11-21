ASIA PACIFIC
Days after angering China with Taiwan remarks, Japan says Beijing hinders people to people contact
Tokyo's reaction follows statement from Beijing that 'conditions are not yet ready for holding' meeting between China, Japan and South Korea.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara says that Beijing’s decision was "conflicting" with the shared goal of Tokyo and Beijing to build stable ties. / Reuters
November 21, 2025

China’s decision to cancel a trilateral culture ministers’ meeting with Japan and South Korea is "withering bilateral people-to-people exchanges," Tokyo has said, as tensions escalate following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan, Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a news conference on Friday that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning's remarks a day earlier on the decision were "conflicting" with the shared goal of Tokyo and Beijing to build constructive and stable ties.

Mao said on Thursday that Takaichi’s "extremely erroneous remarks" had "disrupted the foundation and atmosphere of trilateral cooperation" among China, Japan and South Korea and that "as a result, the conditions are not yet ready for holding the relevant meeting."

South Korea's Culture, Sports and Tourism Ministry said on Thursday that it had been informed by China two days earlier that the meeting, scheduled for this month in Macau, had been shelved.

Kihara said there was no related official announcement and declined to comment about the postponement.

Tensions rise over Taiwan remarks

Diplomatic tensions between Japan and China rose after Takaichi said on November 7 that any Chinese military action against Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation," thus allowing Japan to "exercise its right to collective self-defence."

Beijing slammed the statement and urged Tokyo to retract it.

China has since taken several steps against Japan, including issuing travel and study advisories warning its citizens against visiting the country.

Kihara earlier also stressed that Tokyo continues to uphold a 1972 joint communiqué, under which Japan recognised China and stated it "fully understands and respects" Beijing’s position that Taiwan is an "inalienable part" of its territory.

SOURCE:AA
