The signing by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye of a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal has triggered a wave of global reactions, with world leaders calling it a new chapter for peace that could bring lasting stability after two years of Israeli genocidal war.

The document was signed on Monday during an international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on the deal.

Here are some of the remarks of world leaders.

United States

US President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged prisoners.

Meanwhile, the White House said the Gaza agreement "opens a new chapter defined by a shared vision of peace and prosperity."

In a joint statement signed by the participating nations, it added:

"We support President Trump’s efforts to end the war and achieve lasting peace. Permanent peace is one where all parties thrive in prosperity. We stand united in our resolve to dismantle extremism in all its forms."

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi co-chaired the summit alongside Trump and welcomed the accord as "a milestone that must be safeguarded."

Cairo said it would continue coordination with Qatar, Türkiye, and the US to ensure full implementation of the deal and facilitate the next phase of peacebuilding.

Cairo hailed the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, as consolidating "the path to peace" by supporting the 9 October Gaza agreement.

Egypt praised the pivotal mediation of Qatar and Türkiye, and said leaders signed a joint document backing full implementation: a comprehensive ceasefire, the exchange of captives, Israeli withdrawal, and sustained humanitarian access.

Egypt urged swift consultations on governance, security, reconstruction and the political track, reaffirming support for a two-state outcome on the 1967 lines.

Türkiye

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the summit and sign the peace agreement in the Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Accompanying Erdogan were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Ankara’s "greatest wish" was for the bloodshed to end and a permanent ceasefire to take root.

"Recent developments are promising, but Israel’s aggressive and expansionist actions over the past two years show the need for close and careful monitoring," he said in Islamabad.

He warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government could revert to violence and urged the international community to maintain pressure "so that peace becomes lasting."

Qatar

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hailed the "positive results" of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, saying it marked a new step toward unity and stability.

"We hope the summit will serve as a launchpad for future understandings that meet the hopes of our brothers in Gaza," he said on X.