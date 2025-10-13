The signing by the US, Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye of a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal has triggered a wave of global reactions, with world leaders calling it a new chapter for peace that could bring lasting stability after two years of Israeli genocidal war.
The document was signed on Monday during an international summit hosted by Egypt in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on the deal.
Here are some of the remarks of world leaders.
United States
US President Donald Trump hailed a "tremendous day for the Middle East" as he and regional leaders signed a declaration meant to cement a ceasefire in Gaza, hours after Israel and Hamas exchanged prisoners.
Meanwhile, the White House said the Gaza agreement "opens a new chapter defined by a shared vision of peace and prosperity."
In a joint statement signed by the participating nations, it added:
"We support President Trump’s efforts to end the war and achieve lasting peace. Permanent peace is one where all parties thrive in prosperity. We stand united in our resolve to dismantle extremism in all its forms."
Egypt
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi co-chaired the summit alongside Trump and welcomed the accord as "a milestone that must be safeguarded."
Cairo said it would continue coordination with Qatar, Türkiye, and the US to ensure full implementation of the deal and facilitate the next phase of peacebuilding.
Cairo hailed the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, as consolidating "the path to peace" by supporting the 9 October Gaza agreement.
Egypt praised the pivotal mediation of Qatar and Türkiye, and said leaders signed a joint document backing full implementation: a comprehensive ceasefire, the exchange of captives, Israeli withdrawal, and sustained humanitarian access.
Egypt urged swift consultations on governance, security, reconstruction and the political track, reaffirming support for a two-state outcome on the 1967 lines.
Türkiye
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has joined the summit and sign the peace agreement in the Red Sea city of Sharm El-Sheikh.
Accompanying Erdogan were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) head Ibrahim Kalin, Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran, and Chief Foreign Policy and Security Adviser Akif Cagatay Kilic.
Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus said Ankara’s "greatest wish" was for the bloodshed to end and a permanent ceasefire to take root.
"Recent developments are promising, but Israel’s aggressive and expansionist actions over the past two years show the need for close and careful monitoring," he said in Islamabad.
He warned that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government could revert to violence and urged the international community to maintain pressure "so that peace becomes lasting."
Qatar
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani hailed the "positive results" of the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, saying it marked a new step toward unity and stability.
"We hope the summit will serve as a launchpad for future understandings that meet the hopes of our brothers in Gaza," he said on X.
He also expressed hope that all sides would commit to the agreement "for the good of all."
France
French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the ceasefire as "a historic day for the hostages, their families, the Israeli people, and the Palestinian people," urging the world to "prepare for what comes next together with humility."
Speaking after the Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Macron said France would accelerate humanitarian aid operations for Gaza and work with the US and Israel to ensure the "uninterrupted and unhindered delivery" of relief to the enclave.
He announced that France will host a humanitarian aid conference for Gaza in the coming weeks as part of the deal’s first phase, saying that "in the second phase, funds will be mobilised to rapidly restart the stabilisation and reconstruction of Gaza."
Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Italy is now "closer to recognising the State of Palestine" after the Gaza agreement.
"If the plan is implemented, Italy’s recognition of Palestine will certainly be closer," she said in Sharm El-Sheikh.
Calling it a "great success" for Trump, she added that Italy was ready to help stabilise Gaza — including deploying Carabinieri forces under a UN mandate.
"Italy is ready to do its part. It’s a historic day."
European Union
European Council President Antonio Costa said the EU stood "ready to engage" in Gaza’s reconstruction and transitional governance.
"The European Union is fully committed to the implementation of this peace plan," Costa said.
He added that the EU will contribute through its border and police missions in Rafah and the occupied West Bank and remains Gaza’s largest humanitarian donor.
"The road to peace is still long, but today we are united in our pledge to make it happen."
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised Trump and other mediators for saving "millions of lives" and renewed his call for Trump to receive the Nobel Peace Prize.
"I genuinely feel he is the most wonderful candidate for the peace prize because he has not only brought peace in South Asia but achieved peace in Gaza," he said.
Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s "commitment to rebuilding Gaza and supporting a just, lasting peace."