Two years of Israeli bombardment of Gaza have piled grief upon grief for displaced Palestinian Inas Abu Maamar.

In the first days of the war, a Reuters photograph showed Abu Maamar stricken in a hospital morgue, cradling the shrouded body of her five-year-old niece Saly.

Since then, Israeli air strikes and tank shells have killed many of her close relatives and left her bereaved, hungry and homeless, caring for her orphaned young nephew.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a plan by US President Donald Trump for Gaza, and Palestinian resistance group Hamas has partially accepted it, but there is no certainty over when or whether the plan will end Israel’s war on Gaza.

Israeli air strike killed young niece

Saly was killed when an Israeli missile struck the family home in Khan Younis in southern Gaza. Reuters photographer Mohammed Salem found Abu Maamar embracing her body at the Nasser Hospital morgue in Khan Younis on October 17, 2023.

The blast also killed Abu Maamar's aunt and uncle, her sister-in-law and her cousins, as well as Saly's baby sister Seba. This summer, her father and her brother Ramez, Saly's father, were killed while bringing food back to the family.

They are among more than 67,000 Palestinians killed by Israel's genocidal war in Gaza. Thousands more are believed to be lying dead under the rubble but not counted in the official death toll.

"The war destroyed us all. It destroyed our family, destroyed our homes. It left pain and loss in our hearts," said Abu Maamar, who is now 38.

Life is tough in crowded tent encampment

Abu Maamar and her remaining relatives have fled waves of Israeli bombing and ground incursions several times over the past two years and are now living in a crowded tent encampment on bare sand near the beach.