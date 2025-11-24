ASIA PACIFIC
Suicide bombing targets Pakistan paramilitary HQ, killing three troops and three terrorists
Suicide bombers targeted the Federal Constabulary’s headquarters in Peshawar, killing three troops before security forces shot dead two assailants while a third detonated himself, bringing the attack to an end.
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard after bombers targeted the headquarters of a Pakistani paramilitary force in Peshawar, Pakistan, November 24, 2025. / Reuters
November 24, 2025

Suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a security force in northwestern Pakistan on Monday morning, killing at least three troops, police and rescue officials said. The three attackers also died during the assault.

The terror attack took place in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

"Three FC (Federal Constabulary) personnel deployed at the gate were martyred and four others were wounded," said Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed, adding one assailant detonated explosives at the main gate of the provincial headquarters of the Federal Constabulary and two other attackers, who managed to enter the compound, were shot dead by the security forces.

He said a swift response by security forces prevented more casualties and the situation was quickly brought under control.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack and paid tribute to security forces for prompt action that saved "precious lives."

In separate statements, they vowed that the nation's war against terrorism will continue despite "these cowardly attacks."

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have been blamed for similar previous assaults in the country, which has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks.

The attacks have strained ties between Islamabad and Afghanistan’s Taliban government, with Pakistan accusing the TTP of operating freely inside Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Kabul denies allegations.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
