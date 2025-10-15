Activist groups in the US are organising a nationwide protest this Saturday called "No Kings Day" that is expected to draw millions across more than 2,500 locations, including a major gathering outside Capitol Hill in Washington.



The demonstrations, a follow-up to June's "No Kings" rallies, are aimed at opposing President Donald Trump, his administration, and its policies, organisers say.



Movement leaders claim the events are meant to send a message that the United States "will not be ruled by fear or force."



Republican leaders have denounced the movement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Majority Whip Tom Emmer called it "a hate America rally."



Senator Roger Marshall said the National Guard may need to respond, adding, "Hopefully it will be peaceful — I doubt it."

The White House has not said whether Trump plans to deploy troops to any protest sites.



The protests come as the government shutdown enters its third week amid concerns over Trump's use of federal forces in Democratic-led cities.



According to organisers, more than 2,500 events are planned across all 50 states, surpassing the 1,800 rallies held in June.

Large demonstrations are set for Washington, DC, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Kansas City, San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans, and Bozeman, Montana.

Participating groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights Campaign, MoveOn, 50501, and Indivisible.



A statement on the No Kings website accused the Trump administration of having "doubled down" since the June protests, when demonstrators first gathered in response to a military parade Trump planned to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and his 79th birthday.



"The Trump Administration is focused on stopping the scourge of left-wing violence plaguing American communities," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in response.



"Left-wing protestors can beclown themselves by lawfully protesting the alternate reality they live in, but violence or breaking the law will not be tolerated."

'A part of history'

Organisers say the message is broader — that Americans should stand together against authoritarianism.