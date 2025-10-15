US
Millions set to rally in 'No Kings Day' protests from Washington to San Francisco
Demonstrations expected across more than 2,500 locations are aimed at opposing President Donald Trump, his administration, and its policies, organisers say.
The first No Kings rally on June 14 was sparked by Trump's planned military parade marking the Army's 250th year and his 79th birthday. / AP
October 15, 2025

Activist groups in the US are organising a nationwide protest this Saturday called "No Kings Day" that is expected to draw millions across more than 2,500 locations, including a major gathering outside Capitol Hill in Washington.

The demonstrations, a follow-up to June's "No Kings" rallies, are aimed at opposing President Donald Trump, his administration, and its policies, organisers say.

Movement leaders claim the events are meant to send a message that the United States "will not be ruled by fear or force."

Republican leaders have denounced the movement.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Majority Whip Tom Emmer called it "a hate America rally."

Senator Roger Marshall said the National Guard may need to respond, adding, "Hopefully it will be peaceful — I doubt it."

The White House has not said whether Trump plans to deploy troops to any protest sites.

The protests come as the government shutdown enters its third week amid concerns over Trump's use of federal forces in Democratic-led cities.

According to organisers, more than 2,500 events are planned across all 50 states, surpassing the 1,800 rallies held in June.

Large demonstrations are set for Washington, DC, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Kansas City, San Francisco, Chicago, New Orleans, and Bozeman, Montana.

Participating groups include the American Civil Liberties Union, American Federation of Teachers, Human Rights Campaign, MoveOn, 50501, and Indivisible.

A statement on the No Kings website accused the Trump administration of having "doubled down" since the June protests, when demonstrators first gathered in response to a military parade Trump planned to mark the 250th anniversary of the US Army and his 79th birthday.

"The Trump Administration is focused on stopping the scourge of left-wing violence plaguing American communities," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in response.

"Left-wing protestors can beclown themselves by lawfully protesting the alternate reality they live in, but violence or breaking the law will not be tolerated."

RelatedTRT World - Tens of thousands rally across US against 'King' Trump

'A part of history'

Organisers say the message is broader — that Americans should stand together against authoritarianism.

Ezra Levin, the executive co-director of Indivisible, the organisation behind "No Kings Day", noted that people shouldn't worry about participating in the country-wide marches on Saturday.

"Let me tell you: It's gonna be fun," he told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on "The Rachel Maddow Show." "It's gonna be powerful, and it's gonna be a part of history."

Criticising the Trump administration and President Trump's allies for not even calling "No Kings Day" by its name, Levin added, "They've got to make some other name up for it because they understand, if they say 'No Kings,' how is that objectionable?" Levin told Maddow.

"How could anybody say that that’s anything other than the most American thing since apple pie?" he added.

Actor Robert De Niro has also teamed up with the organisers to promote the upcoming marches.

In a video posted on the Indivisible Project's Instagram page, De Niro said, "The original No Kings protest was 250 years ago. Americans decided they didn’t want to live under the rule of King George III. They declared their independence and fought a bloody war for democracy."

