TÜRKİYE
Nineteen bodies recovered after Turkish military plane crash near Georgia-Azerbaijan border: Erdogan
Authorities have recovered 19 of the 20 victims from the wreckage as investigations continue into what caused the Turkish Air Force cargo plane to go down.
Turkish President Erdogan says that the aircraft’s black box had been recovered and that a detailed investigation is now underway. / AA
November 12, 2025

The bodies of 19 personnel have been recovered from the wreckage of a Turkish military cargo plane that crashed on Tuesday near the Georgia-Azerbaijan border, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday. 

Speaking at a meeting of the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial heads in Ankara, Erdogan said the aircraft’s black box had been recovered and that a detailed investigation is now underway.

Search efforts continue for one remaining victim.

“Ongoing work at the crash site is being closely monitored, and all necessary investigations will be conducted meticulously to clarify every aspect of the incident,” the president said.

Warnings on misinformation

Erdogan emphasised that Türkiye’s National Defence Ministry and Communications Directorate will continue to provide regular updates on the situation. 

He also warned citizens to remain vigilant against misinformation regarding the crash, cautioning against those who “stoop to dirty politics.”

The Turkish Air Force C-130 transport plane, carrying 20 military personnel, went down shortly after taking off from Azerbaijan on a flight bound for Türkiye. 

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
