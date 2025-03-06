Türkiye's leading drone producer Baykar Technologies and Italy's defence giant Leonardo signed a partnership agreement Thursday in unmanned technologies.

The agreement was signed by Leonardo's CEO Roberto Cingolani, Baykar's Chairman Selcuk Bayraktar and CEO Haluk Bayraktar at Leonardo headquarters in Rome.

"We have been in intensive negotiations for months.



We were already working with Leonardo and there are systems we have integrated," said Selcuk Bayraktar.

"We were already cooperating and the chemistry and synergy has developed in a fascinating way in recent months," he noted.

Stressing that the two companies have complementary features, Selcuk Bayraktar said: “We can make the best systems together. We thank them for their cooperation, we are very happy to start this journey.”

“Today is a very important day as we are signing a memorandum of understanding with Baykar. We have identified important cornerstones with our colleagues from Baykar," said Cingolani.