Two Israeli lawmakers have chanted slogans denouncing the Gaza genocide during US President Donald Trump's speech to the Knesset, which spotlighted Mega-donor Miriam Adelson.
Footage showed Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, members of the left-wing Hadash Party, being removed from the Knesset plenum on Monday after raising placards and chanting against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
The two lawmakers, who belong to Hadash (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality) — a left-wing Arab-Jewish political party — raised placards and chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Miriam Adelson
During his speech, Trump spotlighted mega-donor Miriam Adelson's outsized influence on US policy toward Israel.
With a grin, Trump said, "She's got $60 billion in the bank," then added, "I think she is saying, 'No, more,'" drawing laughter.
In October 2024, she reportedly donated over $100 million to Trump during the US presidential campaign.
The money was distributed through her super PAC, Preserve America.
The hardcore Zionist reportedly sought US support for Israel's illegal annexation of the occupied West Bank.
In an article in Forbes, Adelson described the protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza as “ghastly gatherings of radical Muslims”.
“They are our enemies… they should be dead to us.”