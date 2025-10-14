Two Israeli lawmakers have chanted slogans denouncing the Gaza genocide during US President Donald Trump's speech to the Knesset, which spotlighted Mega-donor Miriam Adelson.

Footage showed Ayman Odeh and Ofer Cassif, members of the left-wing Hadash Party, being removed from the Knesset plenum on Monday after raising placards and chanting against the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

The two lawmakers, who belong to Hadash (the Democratic Front for Peace and Equality) — a left-wing Arab-Jewish political party — raised placards and chanted slogans denouncing the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

During his speech, Trump spotlighted mega-donor Miriam Adelson's outsized influence on US policy toward Israel.