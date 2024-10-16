“Intensely pro-Israel”, “rabidly partisan” and “fiercely hawkish”.

These are the adjectives that the mainstream US media has used to describe Miriam Adelson, a Tel Aviv-born multi-billionaire who is in the limelight for being the single-largest donor to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The 79-year-old business leader has dished out roughly $100 million to a pro-Trump Political Action Committee (PAC), a tax-exempt organisation that collects money from its members to donate the funds to political campaigns.

Her financial support is critical for the Trump campaign, which has lagged behind its Democratic rival in mobilising funds for the tightly contested race. One in every nine dollars that the Trump campaign has raised this year came from Adelson.

Analysts have warned that she will become “one of the most powerful private citizens with a say in American foreign policy” if Trump defeats the Democratic nominee, Kamala Harris.

Who’s Adelson?

US laws forbid foreign nationals from making financial contributions to political campaigns. But Adelson is a dual citizen of Israel and the US, which lets her use her more than $37 billion of assets to buy influence and potentially shape the world.

Adelson was born in 1945 in Tel Aviv, then a part of British Mandate Palestine. Her parents were Polish who went to Palestine to escape persecution in Europe. Her grandparents died in the Holocaust.

She went to Hebrew University, where she majored in microbiology and genetics. She then attended medical school at Tel Aviv University and joined the Israeli military as a research officer.

She was in New York on an Israeli scholarship in the 1980s when she first met US businessman Sheldon Adelson, her future husband. They got married in 1991 in West Jerusalem.

Her husband founded and led the casino group Las Vegas Sands for three decades. He passed away in 2021, leaving her in charge of the vast business empire that makes Adelson the world’s 43rd richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Las Vegas Sands, the main source of her wealth, is the largest casino operator in the world, with outlets in the US, Macau and Singapore. Her majority shareholding in the casino empire is worth nearly $20 billion.

Adelson also holds a majority stake amounting to $3 billion in the Dallas Mavericks, a major basketball team in the US.

Cash holdings of $14.5 billion comprise the rest of her $37 billion net worth.

‘Dead to us’