Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa has reaffirmed Syria’s strong commitment to dialogue and diplomacy as essential tools for resolving conflicts and promoting regional and global stability.

His remarks came during his participation in the 4th edition of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, which began Friday in southern Türkiye.

In Saturday's statements reported by Syria’s official news agency SANA, Sharaa emphasised that Syria’s participation stemmed from “the firm belief of the Syrian Arab Republic that dialogue and diplomacy are the most effective means to resolve disputes and enhance peace and stability in our region and the world.”

Sharaa described the forum as a “valuable opportunity” to exchange views with international leaders and officials regarding pressing regional and global challenges.

He also underscored the “importance of respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic,” amid ongoing Israeli violations of Syrian territory.