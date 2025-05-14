BIZTECH
2 min read
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Markets showed mixed reactions after the US and China reached a trade truce, reducing tariffs and calming immediate fears.
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Temporary pause in US-China trade war has begun. / AP
May 14, 2025

A trade deal between the United States and China slashing most tariffs came into effect on Wednesday, a temporary ceasefire in a brutal trade war that has roiled global markets and international supply chains.

Washington and Beijing had agreed this week to drastically lower eye-watering tariffs in a deal that emerged from talks at the weekend in Geneva.

US President Donald Trump said earlier Washington had the blueprint for a "very, very strong" trade deal with China that would see Beijing's economy "open up" to US businesses, in an interview broadcast Tuesday on Fox News.

"We have the confines of a very, very strong deal with China. But the most exciting part of the deal...that's the opening up of China to US business," he told the US broadcaster while aboard Air Force One on the way to the start of his Gulf tour.

"One of the things I think that could be most exciting for us and also for China, is that we're trying to open up China," he added, without elaborating on details.

RelatedTRT Global - US, China pause trade war for 90 days, tariffs slashed down

Asian shares mostly gain, cautious relief

Recommended

Asian shares were mostly higher on Wednesday as a cautious sense of relief spread through regional markets after the US and China agreed to a 90-day pause in their trade war.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.8 percent to 37,874.59. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 shed 0.1 percent to 8,260.40.

South Korea's Kospi surged 1.1 percent to 2,635.86. Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.1 percent to 23,367.57, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.1 percent to 3,377.75.

Global businesses and investors are tepidly relieved about the trade truce between the U.S. and China, given uncertainty over how long it might last and where tariffs might go in the months ahead.

“In the absence of a lasting deal, uncertainty over where tariff rates will settle and the impact of those already implemented will remain key factors in our macroeconomic forecasts,” said Brian Coulton, chief economist at Fitch Ratings.

RelatedTRT Global - Trump claims 'great progress' in US-China trade talks in Geneva

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent