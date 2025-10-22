A Bangladeshi court has remanded 15 high-ranking army officers — including 14 serving officers — in custody on charges of enforced disappearances and atrocities committed during the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled the government.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has also ordered the publication of notices in newspapers calling for the appearance of fugitive former leader Sheikh Hasina and her security adviser, as well as others, in the cases.

It is the first time that formal charges have been brought for enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, and the first time so many senior military officials have faced a civilian trial.

The men, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

All have served in Bangladeshi military intelligence or the feared paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The army has said it will assist the judicial process, but the situation has been tense since the court issued arrest warrants earlier this month.

"They declared their allegiance to the law of the land and their respect for the judicial process," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

"That was reflected in the cooperation they have extended."

‘A significant moment’

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, in a statement on October 15, said that the court process was an important step towards accountability.