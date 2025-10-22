TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Bangladesh court detains serving army officers for landmark trial
The officers, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.
Bangladesh court detains serving army officers for landmark trial
Security forces stand guard in front of Dhaka Central Jail [FILE]. / AA
October 22, 2025

A Bangladeshi court has remanded 15 high-ranking army officers — including 14 serving officers — in custody on charges of enforced disappearances and atrocities committed during the 2024 student-led uprising that toppled the government.

On Wednesday, the Dhaka-based International Crimes Tribunal has also ordered the publication of notices in newspapers calling for the appearance of fugitive former leader Sheikh Hasina and her security adviser, as well as others, in the cases.

It is the first time that formal charges have been brought for enforced disappearances in Bangladesh, and the first time so many senior military officials have faced a civilian trial.

The men, including five generals, are accused of running a secret detention centre during the tenure of the now-ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

All have served in Bangladeshi military intelligence or the feared paramilitary Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The army has said it will assist the judicial process, but the situation has been tense since the court issued arrest warrants earlier this month.

"They declared their allegiance to the law of the land and their respect for the judicial process," chief prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters.

"That was reflected in the cooperation they have extended."

RelatedTRT World - Bangladesh's ousted PM Hasina held babies in secret jails

‘A significant moment’

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk, in a statement on October 15, said that the court process was an important step towards accountability.

RECOMMENDED

"It is a significant moment for victims and their families," Turk said.

The officers were brought by a prison van to the court, guarded by a heavy deployment of police.

Bangladesh is prosecuting former senior figures connected to Hasina — now a fugitive in exile in India — and her now-banned Awami League party.

Up to 1,400 people were killed in the clashes between July and August 2024 as the security forces tried to quash anti-government protests, according to the United Nations.

During Hasina's rule, RAB forces carried out scores of killings, and the organisation was sanctioned by the United States in 2021.

Hasina, 78, fled last year to New Delhi, where she has defied court orders to return to attend her ongoing crimes against humanity trial for ordering the deadly crackdown.

Her trial in absentia is in its final stages, with Hasina's state-appointed defence giving closing arguments. The prosecution has demanded the death penalty for Hasina.

Hasina's Awami League says that she "categorically" denies the charges.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets