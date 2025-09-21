Venezuela organised a day of military training for civilians in response to the US deployment in the Caribbean, and amid new threats from President Donald Trump.
Nearly a month ago, Washington deployed warships to international waters off Venezuela's coast, backed by F-35 fighter jets sent to Puerto Rico in what it calls an anti-drug operation.
Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has accused Washington of waging "undeclared war" in the Caribbean, after US strikes killed a dozen alleged drug traffickers off his country's coast.
Caracas also accused the United States of seeking regime change and stealing its oil and other resources.
In the crammed Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, the main avenue was shut down for a day of mini-courses about weapons handling and other "revolutionary resistance" tactics.
"I'm here to learn what I need to learn to defend what is really important to me: my country, my homeland, my nation, Venezuela," said Luzbi Monterola, a 38-year-old office worker.
"I am afraid of nothing and no one."
'Oil, gold, diamonds'
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has long sought to mobilise civilians in the escalating standoff.
After thousands of volunteers were summoned to military barracks last week for training, Maduro ordered the armed forces to go into the neighbourhoods themselves.
In Petare, soldiers taught volunteers in groups of 30 how to handle weapons. Other topics included how to wear masks, basic first aid.
Outside Caracas, training sessions took place in San Cristobal and Barinas.
"All of this is about oil, gold, diamonds — our resources," said 16-year-old John Noriega, who came to the Petare event with his parents. "We will fight for what belongs to us."
On the coasts, fishing boats cruised alongside naval vessels, state television footage showed.
"Today is a milestone we are marking in the military revolution that we are all writing, the people and the Armed Forces together. It is a true military revolution!" said Lopez.
Venezuela launched three days of military exercises on its Caribbean Island of La Orchila in response to the perceived threat from a US flotilla of seven ships and a nuclear-powered submarine.
'Incalculable'
Meanwhile, Trump warned Venezuela that it would face "incalculable" consequences if it refused to take back migrants he said it had "forced into the United States."
"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions, which includes the Worst in the World Insane Asylums, that Venezuelan 'Leadership' has forced into the United States of America," Trump said on Truth Social.
Trump claimed thousands have been harmed, even killed, by what he described as "monsters."
"Get them the hell out of our country, right now, or the price you pay will be incalculable!" he said, without specifying what action he might take.
Separately, Maduro's YouTube channel — which carries most of his speeches — vanished from the platform on Saturday.