WORLD
3 min read
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
The move comes as Trump warned Venezuela of "incalculable" consequences if it refused to take back migrants he said it had forced into country.
Venezuela starts giving military training for civilians amid soaring tensions with US
A member of the Bolivarian National Militia shows a woman how to operate a weapon during military exercises in Caracas / AP
14 hours ago

Venezuela organised a day of military training for civilians in response to the US deployment in the Caribbean, and amid new threats from President Donald Trump.

Nearly a month ago, Washington deployed warships to international waters off Venezuela's coast, backed by F-35 fighter jets sent to Puerto Rico in what it calls an anti-drug operation.

Venezuelan Defence Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez has accused Washington of waging "undeclared war" in the Caribbean, after US strikes killed a dozen alleged drug traffickers off his country's coast.

Caracas also accused the United States of seeking regime change and stealing its oil and other resources.

In the crammed Petare neighbourhood of Caracas, the main avenue was shut down for a day of mini-courses about weapons handling and other "revolutionary resistance" tactics.

"I'm here to learn what I need to learn to defend what is really important to me: my country, my homeland, my nation, Venezuela," said Luzbi Monterola, a 38-year-old office worker.

"I am afraid of nothing and no one."

RelatedTRT World - US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?

'Oil, gold, diamonds'

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has long sought to mobilise civilians in the escalating standoff.

After thousands of volunteers were summoned to military barracks last week for training, Maduro ordered the armed forces to go into the neighbourhoods themselves.

In Petare, soldiers taught volunteers in groups of 30 how to handle weapons. Other topics included how to wear masks, basic first aid.

Recommended

Outside Caracas, training sessions took place in San Cristobal and Barinas.

"All of this is about oil, gold, diamonds — our resources," said 16-year-old John Noriega, who came to the Petare event with his parents. "We will fight for what belongs to us."

On the coasts, fishing boats cruised alongside naval vessels, state television footage showed.

"Today is a milestone we are marking in the military revolution that we are all writing, the people and the Armed Forces together. It is a true military revolution!" said Lopez.

Venezuela launched three days of military exercises on its Caribbean Island of La Orchila in response to the perceived threat from a US flotilla of seven ships and a nuclear-powered submarine.

RelatedTRT World - Venezuela's Maduro says differences with US don't justify conflict

'Incalculable'

Meanwhile, Trump warned Venezuela that it would face "incalculable" consequences if it refused to take back migrants he said it had "forced into the United States."

"We want Venezuela to immediately accept all of the prisoners, and people from mental institutions, which includes the Worst in the World Insane Asylums, that Venezuelan 'Leadership' has forced into the United States of America," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump claimed thousands have been harmed, even killed, by what he described as "monsters."

"Get them the hell out of our country, right now, or the price you pay will be incalculable!" he said, without specifying what action he might take.

Separately, Maduro's YouTube channel — which carries most of his speeches — vanished from the platform on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Taliban rejects Trump's bid to retake Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan
Syria accuses SDF terrorists of attack in Aleppo countryside
Israel's 'massacres' in Gaza to top agenda in UN speech: Erdogan
'Like Covid lockdown all over again': H-1B holders rush back to US after Trump's shock visa order
China calls for 'comprehensive ceasefire' in Gaza with pressing urgency
Progressive caucus backs historic bill to halt US arms to Israel over Gaza atrocities
Trump warns Afghanistan of 'bad things' if it doesn't give back control on Bagram Air Base
Israel reportedly asks US to pressure Egypt to reduce military build-up in Sinai
India says Trump's H-1B visa price hike could disrupt Indian IT sectors, families in US
Iran says it will halt cooperation with IAEA after UN fails to lift sanctions
Türkiye has become 'the voice of oppressed' — Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
White House plan for TikTok deal hands US control of algorithm. Will China really let go?
Pro-Palestine protesters block entrance at European Baseball Cup in Netherlands
Palestine’s sole athlete at Tokyo World Athletics Championships says he runs 'for this flag'
Saudi Arabia pledges $368 million in aid to Yemen’s government in Aden: Source