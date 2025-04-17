Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman has arrived in Tehran for meetings with officials in a visit ahead of weekend talks between Iran and the United States over the Iranian nuclear programme.

The defence minister delivered a message from Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on Thursday, Iran's state media reported without giving further details about the content of the message.

In a post on his X account, Prince Khalid said: "We discussed our bilateral relations and topics of mutual interest."

Khamenei confirmed the meeting on his X account, without providing details about the content of the letter.

Prince Khalid also met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, where they reviewed Saudi-Iranian relations and explored ways to enhance them.

"We also addressed regional and international developments and related efforts," he added.

Related TRT Global - Analysts see possibility of US-Iran nuclear deal, but no Libya-style disarmament

Iran-US talks in Rome

Iran and the US are set to hold a second round of talks in Rome this weekend about Tehran's disputed uranium enrichment programme.

"Our belief is that the relationship between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia is beneficial for both countries," Iranian state media cited Khamenei as saying in the meeting.

Khamenei voiced Tehran's readiness to overcome obstacles in the way of improving ties with Riyadh.