Ecuador's election authority has declared incumbent Daniel Noboa the winner of a presidential runoff vote after the 37-year-old leader defeated his leftist rival by a bigger-than-expected margin.

With 90 percent of the votes counted on Sunday, Noboa led Luisa Gonzalez 56 percent to 44 percent, according to the official tally, prompting the National Election Council to call the race.

Before Noboa was declared the winner, Gonzalez questioned the results and indicated she would call for a recount.

"I refuse to believe that the people prefer lies over the truth," she said, after weaker-than-expected results. "We're going to ask for a recount".