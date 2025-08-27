WORLD
2 min read
Israeli military continues cross-border raids in southern Syria
Israeli forces advance into Rasm al-Rawadi area and near Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya in Quneitra countryside, according to state media.
Israeli military continues cross-border raids in southern Syria
Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights a move that violated a 1974 disengagement deal. / AP
August 27, 2025

Israeli army forces continued their incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, Israeli forces advanced on Wednesday into the Rasm al-Rawadi area and near the town of Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya in the Quneitra countryside, an area located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out five incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.

Deadly drone strike

Syria condemned on Wednesday a deadly Israeli drone attack that killed six soldiers in the Damascus countryside in the country’s south.

“This aggression constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and represents a blatant infringement of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the Israeli attack “part of the repeated aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation aimed at undermining security and stability in the region.”

The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to “its legitimate right to defend its land and people in accordance with the provisions of international law.”

Recommended

It called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, “to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in putting an end to these repeated aggressions, and to work on obligating the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their continuous violations against Syria, its people, and its national institutions.”

RelatedTRT Global - Israel kills six Syrian army personnel in drone strikes near Damascus countryside

Backing Damascus

Türkiye strongly condemned earlier Israel’s expanded strikes in Syria as violations of its territorial integrity and unity, urging their halt and reaffirming support for Syria’s stability and sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan also condemned ongoing Israeli incursions into Syria, calling them blatant violations of sovereignty, international law, and the 1974 disengagement agreement with Israel.

Riyadh reaffirmed support for Syria’s unity and reconstruction, rejecting any separatist agendas, while urging global action to end Israeli attacks.

Doha described the incursions as a challenge to international will and called for decisive measures against Israel, warning of threats to regional and global security.

Amman likewise denounced the actions as dangerous escalations undermining Syria’s sovereignty and regional stability, stressing its full solidarity with the Syrian people and territorial integrity.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye condemns Israel's escalating military strikes in Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict