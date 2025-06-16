ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
UK warns military strikes cannot stop Iran's capabilities amid widening conflict
Foreign secretary says UK was not involved in Israeli strikes and warns of grave regional and economic risks if conflict escalates.
June 16, 2025

Britain’s foreign secretary has said that war between Israel and Iran marks a moment of grave danger for the Middle East, warning that military action alone cannot halt Iran’s nuclear or military development.

Addressing lawmakers in the House of Commons, David Lammy confirmed that Israel had launched "extensive strikes" on Iranian sites, including military and nuclear facilities, as well as targeting senior figures.

Iran retaliated with ballistic missile fire, raising fears of a broader regional war.

Lammy said the United Kingdom was not involved in the Israeli military attack but reiterated London’s support for Israeli security. "No military action can put an end to Iran’s capabilities," he told parliament, while stressing the need for renewed diplomacy.

He said Britain's immediate focus was on the safety of its nationals, noting that crisis teams had been deployed to Egypt and Jordan to help citizens exit the region. UK nationals in affected areas were urged to register with the Foreign Office for assistance.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel seeks foreign help to intercept Iranian attacks — public broadcaster
Lammy highlighted the risk of wider instability, citing continued violence in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq, and ongoing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

He warned of economic fallout from any escalation, noting the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s role in global oil supply.

Calling for restraint, Lammy said a deepening war "would have grave and unpredictable consequences" and urged both sides to step back. "This is a military action conducted by Israel," he said. "The United Kingdom was not involved."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
