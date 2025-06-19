Türkiye will never forget the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people after the earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye in February 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

Speaking at the key delivery ceremony of post-quake houses in Türkiye's Kahramanmaras province alongside his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, Erdogan said that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries that came to his country's aid after the quakes.

Stressing that Baku has come with everything it had to heal wounds after the quakes, he also expressed appreciation for Azerbaijan's role in helping build the post-quake houses.

"Regardless of the conditions in the world and in our region, our priority is clear,” the Turkish president said, adding that they are concerned with healing “as soon as possible" the wounds inflicted by the disaster of the century.

Aliyev praises unity, brotherhood



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also expressed that the Azerbaijani people treated the earthquakes that hit southern Türkiye in February 2023 as their own, Aliyev said “tens of thousands” of Azerbaijanis began to fulfil their “fraternal duty” by providing humanitarian aid.

Aliyev highlighted that the same number of people were provided with new apartments in a short period of time following the quakes, a testament to Erdogan’s “commitment, love and strong determination toward his people.”

“At the same time, this is also evidence of a strong Türkiye, because only a strong state can carry out such a large-scale reconstruction and construction work in a short time,” Aliyev said, adding that more than 1,000 Azerbaijani personnel were immediately sent to the region at the time.

He said as many as 53 people were rescued from the rubble by Azerbaijani personnel, while another 3,200 people were provided with medical assistance by Azerbaijani doctors in two field hospitals established.