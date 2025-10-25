US
Trump accuses Biden-era officials of approving secret surveillance of US lawmakers
The US president reiterates his claim that the 2020 election was ‘rigged’ as he demands the prosecution of former Biden administration officials.
US President Donald Trump looks on while boarding Air Force One before departing for Asia from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on October 24, 2025. / Reuters
October 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused senior officials from former US President Joe Biden’s administration of authorising a secret surveillance programme targeting lawmakers.

“Documents show conclusively that Christopher Wray, Deranged Jack Smith, Merrick Garland, Lisa Monaco, and other crooked lowlifes from the failed Biden Administration, signed off on Operation Arctic Frost,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Trump said the operation involved spying on members of Congress and recording their phone calls. “They cheated and rigged the 2020 Presidential Election,” he said.

“These Radical Left Lunatics should be prosecuted for their illegal and highly unethical behaviour!” Trump added.

According to documents released Thursday by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, the signatures of former Attorney General Merrick Garland, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray appear on an April 4, 2022, authorisation for the bureau’s “Arctic Frost” probe.

The release followed Grassley’s announcement that his committee had obtained materials related to the Justice Department’s alleged surveillance activities, according to The New York Post.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
