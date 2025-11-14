Israeli occupation forces detained at least nine Palestinians during predawn raids in the occupied West Bank, according to local and Palestinian security sources.

In Nablus, four Palestinians were detained early on Friday in the Askar refugee camp, located east of Nablus. According to the sources, the forces raided the camp, firing stun bombs and tear gas, and searched several homes, ransacking their contents. The detainees included a man and his two sons, as well as another individual from the area.

In a separate incident, Israeli forces detained at least four civilians from the town of Silwad, east of Ramallah. Local sources reported that the Israeli military stormed the town, conducted house raids, and detained the four young men early on Friday. During the raids, soldiers also damaged a vehicle, smashing its windows, and vandalised several local shops.

Israeli forces also detained at least one Palestinian from the town of Arraba, south of Jenin, on Friday after raiding his home and searching its contents. Local sources said the forces turned the home into a makeshift interrogation centre where they briefly detained and interrogated several residents.

Violence spreads into rural areas