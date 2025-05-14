US President Donald Trump's special envoy to the Middle East has called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several times in recent days, urging him to broaden the mandate of his negotiating team and be more flexible in talks with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israel's Haaretz daily reported, citing an unnamed source.

The outreach by Steve Witkoff, who is currently in the Qatari capital Doha, comes as Israel ramps up its genocide in Gaza, launching a second day of heavy air strikes on various areas, including the European Gaza Hospital complex near Khan Younis, killing at least 80 Palestinians, including women and some 22 children.

Despite the ongoing negotiations and Trump's visit to the Middle East, Netanyahu continues to resist concessions.

Israel is sticking to the "Witkoff framework," a proposal outlined two and a half months ago that calls for a 45-day ceasefire and negotiations in exchange for Hamas releasing 10 hostages and handing over the remains of half of the Israelis who have died, the source told the daily.

The Israeli delegation in Doha, led by the Shin Bet security agency's deputy chief, has meetings with Witkoff and US hostage affairs envoy Adam Boehler, according to another the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Witkoff is also exploring additional proposals, including phased hostage releases, to persuade parties to agree to a ceasefire, it added, citing unnamed sources.

But Israeli officials continue to insist that any end to the war must include the return of all hostages and the disarmament of Hamas and the exile of its leadership.

Netanyahu prolonging war

Channel 12 reported earlier on Wednesday that despite US pressure, the Israeli delegation's mandate remains narrowly limited to discussing the original Witkoff plan, with no room for further negotiation.

Hamas has repeatedly expressed its willingness to negotiate a comprehensive deal to release Israeli hostages in exchange for a complete ceasefire, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the release of Palestinian prisoners.

Netanyahu has added new conditions, including disarming Hamas, which the group rejects as long as the Israeli occupation continues.