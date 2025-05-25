WORLD
Trump defends foreign student ban at Harvard amid legal battle
A US judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to prevent foreign students from attending Harvard, amid a worsening fight between the White House and the prestigious university.
Trump administration has been tightening its chokehold on the prestigious university amid a wider crackdown on US universities over pro-Palestine protests and other issues / AFP
May 25, 2025

US President Donald Trump has defended his administration's move to block foreign students at Harvard after a judge suspended the action, branded by the top university as unlawful.

"Why isn't Harvard saying that almost 31% of their students are from FOREIGN LANDS, and yet those countries, some not at all friendly to the United States, pay NOTHING toward their student's education, nor do they ever intend to," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday.

"We want to know who those foreign students are, a reasonable request since we give Harvard BILLIONS OF DOLLARS, but Harvard isn't exactly forthcoming."

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Thursday revoked Harvard's ability to enrol foreign nationals, throwing the future of thousands of students and the lucrative income stream they provide into doubt.

She had threatened last month to block international students at the school unless it turned over records on visa holders' "illegal and violent activities."

But a judge quickly suspended the move after the university sued to "stop the government's arbitrary, capricious, unlawful, and unconstitutional action."

Crackdown on campuses

The White House is cracking down on US universities on several fronts, justified as a reaction to what the administration says is uncontrolled anti-Semitism and a need to reverse diversity programs aimed at addressing the historical oppression of minorities.

It has also moved to revoke visas and deport foreign students involved in protests against the Israeli war in Gaza, accusing them of supporting Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

At Harvard, the government has threatened to put $9 billion of funding under review, then went on to freeze a first tranche of $2.2 billion of grants and $60 million of official contracts.

It has also targeted a Harvard Medical School researcher for deportation.

The loss of foreign nationals - more than a quarter of its student body - could prove costly to Harvard, which charges tens of thousands of dollars a year in tuition.

Harvard is the wealthiest US university with an endowment valued at $53.2 billion in 2024.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
