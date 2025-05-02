WORLD
Moscow to help Afghan Taliban fight Daesh
Zamir Kabulov refers to Daesh as the common enemy, Taliban says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan.
FILE PHOTO: Taliban members celebrate on the second anniversary of the fall of Kabul. The Taliban says it is working to wipe out Daesh’s presence in Afghanistan. / Reuters
May 2, 2025

Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Daesh, Moscow’s special representative for the country told the RIA state news agency on Friday.

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador in Kabul, referred to Daesh as the “common enemy” of Moscow and Kabul. “We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of Daesh,” Kabulov told RIA in an interview. “We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures.”

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that returned to power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Kabulov’s comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia’s “ally” in combating terrorism.

Russia, last month, formally removed the Taliban from its list of terrorist organisations, to which it had been added in 2003. Russia has been left reeling from multiple Daesh-linked attacks, including the shooting of 145 people at a concert hall outside Moscow last March which was claimed by Daesh. US officials said they had intelligence indicating Daesh was responsible.

The Taliban administration says it is working to wipe out the group’s presence in Afghanistan. Kabulov said Moscow and Kabul were building up ties in multiple spheres and told RIA that Russia had offered to accredit an Afghan ambassador in Moscow and was waiting for Kabul’s response. He said Moscow’s suspension of the ban on the Taliban “finally removes all obstacles to full cooperation between our countries in various fields”. “The arrival of the Afghan ambassador in Moscow will put a final end to this issue.”

Russia said last month it aims to strengthen trade, business and investment ties with Kabul, leveraging Afghanistan’s strategic position for future energy and infrastructure projects. Kabulov said joint economic projects would be discussed at a Russia-Afghan business forum later this month in the Russian city Kazan, naming mineral development and gas pipeline projects as possible areas of cooperation.

SOURCE:Reuters
