Russia will help the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan fight against the Afghan branch of Daesh, Moscow’s special representative for the country told the RIA state news agency on Friday.

Zamir Kabulov, a former Russian ambassador in Kabul, referred to Daesh as the “common enemy” of Moscow and Kabul. “We see and appreciate the efforts that the Taliban are making in the fight against the Afghan wing of Daesh,” Kabulov told RIA in an interview. “We will provide our best assistance to the authorities of (Afghanistan) through specialised structures.”

No country currently recognises the Taliban government that returned to power in August 2021 as US-led forces staged a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of war.

Kabulov’s comments underscore the dramatic rapprochement in recent years between Moscow and Kabul, which President Vladimir Putin said last year was now Russia’s “ally” in combating terrorism.