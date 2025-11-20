Dutch news outlets have issued an open letter warning of a serious threat to democracy posed by the growing dominance of global tech companies, broadcaster NOS, one of the contributors, reported on Thursday.

"Our society is losing its grip on fact-based and pluralistic information provision due to the dominant role of global tech companies. This poses a serious threat to democratic resilience, as well as to strategic autonomy and, therefore, the security of the Netherlands," said the open letter sent to coalition negotiator Sybrand Buma.

Various public and commercial broadcasters, along with newspapers, online media, and the ANP news agency noted that provision of news and information to citizens is increasingly in the hands of tech giants with "commercial objectives" where democratic values are not part of the equation.

"AI-generated answers are often unreliable, frequently one-sided, and difficult to verify. The systems are susceptible to manipulation and often produce inaccurate or fabricated information that cannot be contested," the letter said.

Related TRT World - Meta forms team to fight disinformation, AI risks in EU elections

Avoiding taking responsibility