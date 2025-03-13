The UN special rapporteur on the right to food warned that Israel is carrying out an unprecedentedly rapid campaign of starvation in Gaza, calling it "the fastest in modern history."

"How is Israel able to starve 2.3 million people so quickly and so completely?" Michael Fakhri asked in a joint press briefing alongside other UN special rapporteurs in Geneva on Wednesday.

"This is the fastest starvation campaign in modern history," Fakhri said.

As the entry of all humanitarian aid into Gaza is stopped by Israel, he said: "This is not a ceasefire by any definition. This is a slowing down of military violence, but ... unfolding of death through starvation."

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, told the briefing that even if the bombs and violence stop in Palestine today, "the genocide will continue because there are no ways to remedy the destruction" that has been made.

Albanese also warned that "the genocidal violence is leaking out in the West Bank," saying the violence is now "as acute as ever."

"I don't know how many warnings the international community will need," she said and added: "We will miss human rights very much where they are no longer able to protect us."

‘Global inaction fuels Israel’s violations elsewhere’

Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on protection of human rights, for his part, said that he denounces US President Donald Trump's Gaza relocation plan, saying: "It would shatter the most fundamental rules of international order and the United Nations Charter since 1945."