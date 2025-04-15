Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza is “the most extreme humanitarian disaster of our time” and a reflection of “a kind of global sadism,” according to famed British actor Juliet Stevenson, a vocal critic of Israeli actions and Western complicity.

Speaking to Anadolu, Stevenson said the scale of human suffering inflicted on Palestinians by Israel is “beyond anything” she has ever witnessed.

“It is catastrophic,” Stevenson said, referring to the relentless Israeli attacks that have killed more than 51,000 Palestinians and wounded over 116,000 others since October 2023.

“The degree of human suffering is beyond anything I’ve ever witnessed … I’ve never seen anything like this.”

Pointing to the international community’s failure to intervene, she added: “There’s a kind of global sadism going on.



People are watching the bombardment, fires, burning, bombs, starvation, disease, the bombing of hospitals and the entire infrastructure, and the withholding of aid.

“The world, by and large … the UK, the US, much of Europe is just standing watching this and turning away.”

Stevenson was especially critical of the British government’s stance on arms exports to Israel, singling out its continued provision of parts for F-35 fighter jets used in attacks on Gaza.

“Nothing seems to be able to persuade our prime minister (Keir Starmer) to stop doing that,” she said.

Although the UK suspended 30 of its 350 export licenses to Israel in September 2024, that decision notably excluded components related to the F-35 program.

The licenses halted included parts for drones, helicopters, and military aircraft systems. However, as Amnesty International and other rights groups have pointed out, Israel’s F-35 jets – many of them partially assembled using UK components – have played a central role in the bombardment of Gaza.

“Like a lot of people, I feel desperate about it … 20,000 children dead, and that’s not including the ones that will be found under the rubble,” she said.

“What has to happen before people see this as the most extreme humanitarian disaster of our time, and stand up and call out for this to stop?”