India’s RSS, the far-right Hindu group behind decades of anti-Muslim violence and the ideological fountainhead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP party, is quietly spending big bucks to influence members of the US Congress through top lobbyists.

The move has raised questions of legality and transparency. The onboarding of lobbying firms by the group accused of fomenting hate towards Muslims seemingly lacks regulatory filings that are mandatory under US law.

An investigation carried out by independent media outlet Prism showed that the first-ever US lobbying push by the 100-year-old RSS has violated disclosure rules.

Sunil Ambekar, an RSS spokesperson, denied the accusation, saying the organisation operates in India and “has not engaged any lobbying firm” in the US.

Of late, the RSS and other Hindu groups have organised public rallies in the US, demonstrating the collective power of India's diaspora.

What is the RSS?

The RSS, or the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is not a run-of-the-mill nonprofit founded and run by religious-minded people.

Founded in 1925 as a paramilitary outfit inspired by fascist parties in Europe, it now operates through a large network of affiliate groups in political, cultural, and religious fields.

The RSS is the flagbearer of Hindutva, an ethno-nationalist political ideology that defines the cultural identity of India in terms of Hinduism and seeks to turn it into an overtly Hindu nation-state.

Critics tie the RSS to pogroms against Muslims.

One of the RSS members assassinated India’s founding father, Mahatma Gandhi, in 1948 for being “too conciliatory” towards Muslims.

In the web of right-wing groups that draw ideological support from the RSS is Modi's BJP party, which has ruled India since 2014.

Under Modi, himself a former RSS foot soldier, India has seen rising attacks on Muslims, destruction of their properties, and erosion of their democratic rights.

Analysts say RSS-inspired ethno-religious fervour in today’s India has ‘ otherised ’ Muslims, who constitute nearly 15 percent of the world’s most populous country of 1.4 billion people.

RSS-aligned Hindutva ideologues often refer to Muslims as “inauthentic Indians” who are either the descendants of invaders from centuries ago or misguided converts who should embrace their Hindu past to reclaim their full status as citizens.

Shift towards lobbying

On its 100th birthday in September 2025, the RSS turned outward. It wanted US lawmakers to see it not as a hate machine, but as a nation-building force offering schools, disaster aid, and cultural pride.

Enter Squire Patton Boggs, a DC law firm with lobbying operations known for representing foreign regimes in the US corridors of power.

Early this year, the lobbying firm signed on for the RSS via an intermediary: One+ Strategies, a boutique lobbying outfit.

Squire Patton Boggs received payments of $330,000 during the first nine months of 2025 for its RSS-linked work.

As for the specific issue for which the firm was hired, it listed “US-India bilateral relations” in the lobbying registration form.

In contrast to President Trump’s first term in office (2017-21), India’s standing in the US has suffered significant setbacks over the last 11 months.