An eight-month-old Palestinian girl died on Thursday from a severe cold in Khan Younis, as winter storms battered Gaza’s displacement camps and exposed the deepening humanitarian catastrophe facing hundreds of thousands of families living in tents after two years of Israeli bombardment.

The infant, Rahaf Abu Jazar, succumbed to hypothermia as temperatures plunged across southern Gaza, where children and families are sheltering in thin, rain-soaked tents that offer little protection from the cold.

Munir al-Bursh, head of Gaza’s Health Ministry, confirmed the death and warned that more young children, elderly people, and patients are at risk as the weather conditions worsen.

“Low temperatures are ravaging children, the elderly, and the sick,” he told Anadolu, saying medical teams are seeing cases of severe shivering, respiratory distress and “possible death,” with almost no access to medicine or treatment.

“Lakes of mud and sewage”

Civil Defence crews described scenes of displacement camps turning into lakes of mud and sewage after heavy rainfall. Entire sites — including al-Mawasi in Khan Younis, al-Bassa and al-Baraka in Deir al-Balah, and parts of Nuseirat and Gaza City — were flooded, sweeping away tents and belongings.

“Displaced citizens, with their children and women, are drowning now,” the agency said, adding that it fielded more than 2,500 distress calls in 24 hours from families trapped in waterlogged shelters.