War rivals Ukraine and Russia are set to go into their first direct talks in more than three years, with Russian President Vladimir Putin not included on the list of attendees.

Russia's delegation arrived in Türkiye on Thursday for the negotiations on a possible ceasefire with Ukraine, the Russian RIA Novosti news agency reported.

US President Donald Trump said he could still travel to Türkiye if the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine make progress.

"You know, if something happened, I'd go on Friday," Trump said in Qatar.

Andriy Kovalenko, an official at Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, said on the Telegram app that the 10 a.m. (0700 GMT) start of the talks "was not planned and was not true".

Talks to be held in Istanbul hopefully may open a new chapter,' says Turkish foreign minister on Thursday peace negotiations between Ukraine

NATO chief Mark Rutte said “Türkiye plays a big role here because it has good relations with all relevant partners and is seen as a serious venue.”

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had challenged Putin to meet him in person in Istanbul, but the Russian delegation names only a lower-level team.

Putin had proposed holding talks on May 15 in Istanbul as a counter-offer after Ukraine and European nations last week called for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Zelenskyy agreed, but said this week that if Putin did not attend himself, it would signal he was not genuinely interested in peace.

"This is his war... Therefore, the negotiations should be with him," Zelensky said.

Putin held a meeting with his foreign and defense ministers as well as intelligence and military chiefs ahead of the talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, the Kremlin said Thursday.

"Before the departure of our delegation to Istanbul yesterday evening, President Putin held a meeting on preparations for the upcoming negotiations with the Ukrainian side," spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The Wednesday night gathering was attended by members of the Russian negotiating team, as well as Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Russian Guard head Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoygu, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov, said Peskov.

Putin on Wednesday signed an order on the composition of his country’s delegation for the direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday.